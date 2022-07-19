OBITUARY: David Harrison Miller

David Harrison Miller, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022.

He was a native of Norwalk Ohio.

Mr. Miller was preceded by his wife of 57 years, Lynn Miller who died July 29, 2021. Clyde Miller, and Madelyn Keller Miller.

He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force during Vietnam. Mr. Miller was a graduate of MTSU and was retired Supervisor of REM Insurance. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel with his wife Lynn and best friends Danny and Beryl Kiefer. Mr. Miller was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Kim (Glen) Stewart, Craig (Jackie) Miller; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Lauren (Jake), Keegan, Madelyn, and Nicholas; sister; Gisele (Jim) Johnson

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Friday at Evergreen Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com