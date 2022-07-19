OBITUARY: Richard Dennis Pierce

Richard Dennis Pierce, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at the Residence of Alive Hospice in the early morning of Saturday, July 16th, 2022.

He was born to parents, Billy and Claudean Pierce in Monette, Arkansas on August 30th, 1949. He is at peace now, and his physical body is whole and at rest in heaven with the Lord. He is loved and will be dearly missed.

Richard pursued his Bachelor of Arts degree, and spent the majority of his life serving his country as a 1st Sergeant in the Air Force, where he retired after 20 years of honorable service. He was proud being a member of the military, and treasured his friends and family, all of whom he loved.

Richard is preceded by his mother, Claudean Barnette – Pierce of Manila, AR and succeeded by his loving wife, Melanie Foster Pierce of Manchester, TN; father, Billy G. Pierce of Cherokee Village, AR; brother, Claude E Pierce (Brenda) of Cherokee Village, AR; son, Christopher S. Pierce (Carlena) of Bell Buckle, TN; daughter, Shannon Pierce of Farmington, AR; son, Richard D. Pierce II (Candace) of San Diego, Ca; daughter, Desiree Pulley (Jason) of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Steven, Brantley, Ariana, Matthew, Makayla, Gabrielle, Kendall, Ethan, Scarlet; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors and burial will be held in the rotunda at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The family requests any floral gifts be sent to Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 for a private family event. https://www.woodfinchapel.com