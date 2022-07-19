OBITUARY: Shirley J. Hall

Shirley J. Hall, wife of David B. Hall, CPA, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Shirley June Small was born May 14, 1935, to L. G. and Ruth Small, and had a younger sister, Mary Lou and brother, Robert, who also predeceased her.

She grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland, graduating from Takoma Academy in 1953. She continued her education in California in several different colleges and lived in Santa Barbara while attending the University of California there.

Shirley was married in 1958 to a young doctor, Charles Sims. They had five children, Mark, Murray, Heather, Matthew, and Hannah, who died in 2021. Their marriage ended in 1971, and Shirley was largely responsible for her growing children, as well as working in various jobs and continuing with her education. As the children reached maturity, Shirley moved to Massachusetts to obtain a Divinity degree at Boston University, but decided not to go into pastoral work.

Shirley Sims worked in various capacities at Massachusetts General Hospital, and from 1998 to 2012 served as the administrative assistant to world-recognized Cardiologist and researcher, Dr. Robert Levine, assisting him in obtaining research grants and mentoring fellows, many of whom are now in very responsible positions in other countries. Upon receiving the news of Shirley’s death, a number of these cardiologists have sent letters expressing their gratitude for all that Shirley did to help them while studying with Dr. Levine.

Shirley attended the 50th anniversary reunion of her Takoma Academy class back in Maryland, and there became re-acquainted with David Hall, a classmate from the 2nd grade through high school. David had gone to Tennessee for college, become a certified public accountant, and headed a CPA firm in Murfreesboro, TN. They agreed to keep in touch. Years later, after the death of David’s wife, he suggested that Shirley might retire and join him in Tennessee. They were married there in 2012 and have enjoyed nine good years together.

Shirley is survived by her husband, David B. Hall, her children, Mark Sims (Priscilla), Murray Sims, Matthew Sims, and Heather Sims (Mel Stewart), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley’s life will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro on Friday morning, July 22, with visitation from 9:00 to 10:45 and the funeral service at 11:00, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Kristine Blaess, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 116 North Academy St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151 https://www.woodfinchapel.com