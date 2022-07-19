National Prevention Suicide Line Transitions to 988

The U.S. will transitioned the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 – an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care.

The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to put crisis care more in reach for people in need. This initiative is part of President Biden’s <a id=”anch_1248″ href=”https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/01/fact-sheet-president-biden-to-announce-strategy-to-address-our-national-mental-health-crisis-as-part-of-unity-agenda-in-his-first-state-of-the-union/”>comprehensive strategy</a> to address our nation’s mental health crisis, and is identified by U.S. Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra as a top priority at HHS. Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has made unprecedented investments to support the 988 transition, investing $432 million to scale crisis center capacity and ensure all Americans have access to help during mental health crises.

The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020, authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crisis. All telephone service and text providers in the U.S. and the five major U.S. territories are required by the FCC to activate 988 no later than July 16.

“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” said Secretary Becerra, who has been meeting with states across the country about the transition to 988 as part of HHS’ <a id=”anch_1249″ href=”https://www.hhs.gov/hhstour/index.html#:~:text=Following%20President%20Joe%20Biden’s%20State,youth%20mental%20health%2C%20and%20suicide.”>National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health</a>. “There is still much work to do. But what matters is that we’re launching, 988 will be live. We are looking to every governor and every state in the nation to do their part to make this a long-term success.”

<a id=”anch_1253″ href=”https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988″>The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline</a> is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

FCC staff first <a id=”anch_1254″ href=”https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-staff-recommends-3-digit-number-suicide-prevention-hotline”>proposed</a> 988 in a report to Congress in August 2019 as the nationwide, easy-to-remember, 3-digit dialing code for individuals in crisis to connect to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted rules designating 988 for this purpose. Recognizing the need to better support at-risk communities in crisis, including youth and individuals with disabilities, the FCC adopted additional rules in November 2021 to expand access to this important service by establishing the ability to also text 988.

In 2021, the Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts. That number is expected to at least double within the first full year after the 988 transition.

The U.S. had one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for young people aged 10-14 and 25-34. From April 2020 to 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses. Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most Lifeline callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful.

The 10-digit Lifeline number <a id=”anch_1258″ href=”tel:1-800-273-8255″>1-800-273-TALK</a> (8255) will continue to be operational after July 16 and will route calls to 988 indefinitely. Veterans, service members, and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number <a id=”anch_1259″ href=”tel:1-800-273-8255″>1-800-273-8255</a> and Press 1, or by <a id=”anch_1260″ class=”ext” href=”https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/” data-extlink=””>chat</a><a id=”anch_1261″ href=”https://www.samhsa.gov/disclaimer” aria-label=”Link to SAMHSA Exit Disclaimer”></a> or text to 838255.