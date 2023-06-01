Voting for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game Is Now Open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 31, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club in conjunction with Major League Soccer announced today that the voting process for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is now open through 1:59 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 15. The 2023 ASG presented by Target will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on English Premier League power Arsenal FC at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on July 19.

This summer will mark the third MLS All-Star Game for which Nashville SC has had players eligible to participate after the event was cancelled in the club’s inaugural season in 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Designated Player Walker Zimmerman has represented Nashville SC in 2021 and 2022, while reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar was selected last year and won the skills challenge for team MLS to defeat Liga MX All-Stars.

MLS reviewed performance metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized as part of the voting process. To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club’s matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 18. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star Head Coach Wayne Rooney or Commissioner Don Garber.

A list of Nashville SC players eligible on the 2023 MLS All-Star Game ballot are listed below:

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:

12 players will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney of the host team, D.C. United. Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

Fan voting opens today, Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. CT and will close at 1:59 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 15. All fans can vote on mlssoccer.com/all-star/2023/vote/fan-vote or via the MLS App, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G at Audi Field will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.