Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker Steps Down

NASHVILLE – Titans executive Chad Brinker is leaving the organization.

“It has been an honor to serve as President of Football Operations of the Tennessee Titans,” Brinker said in a statement. “Over the years, I’ve understood and embraced my role as the leader of the football strategy, but as I’ve spent less time in personnel, I have a renewed conviction that it is time to return to what I love and move towards my next chapter. I’m grateful for Amy’s understanding in my decision, and for allowing me to pursue other opportunities.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the past three years – under challenging circumstances – to begin the process of getting the Titans football organization back on track, not the least of which was last year’s general manager search. I believe the Titans have exceptional people and long-term stability at the general manager position and throughout the scouting department. While there is work to be done, I believe we’ve laid the foundation to restore the Titans to its rightful place as a sustainable, winning program.

“My family and I will always be grateful for Amy’s belief and trust in me, and for our time in Tennessee.”

Brinker joined the Titans in in 2023 as Assistant General Manager, and a year later he was promoted to President of Football Operations.

As President of Football Operations, Brinker provided executive leadership and direct oversight for the entire football staff, and he reported directly to Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. It was Brinker who led the search and hiring process when the team tabbed Mike Borgonzi as General Manager in January 2025.

During his time with the Titans, Brinker also reshaped and refined the foundation of the team’s analytics department while playing a role in the offseason strategies for player acquisitions in both free agency and the draft.

“When we first met Chad, it was clear he was an exceptional talent with deep knowledge of the game and the ability to connect big-picture strategy to execution,” Strunk said in a statement. “While it is difficult to lose him, I understand his decision and will do whatever I can to support him. I wish he, Rachelle, and their family the absolute best as they prepare for what’s next and thank them for their dedication and loyalty to the Tennessee Titans.”

Prior to joining the Titans, Brinker spent 13 years with the Green Bay Packers in a variety of roles as a talent evaluator and strategic counselor to Packers leadership. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

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