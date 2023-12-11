Vaughn Tabbed as Next Cumberland Head Women’s Basketball Coach

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland University Vice President of Athletics Ron Pavan announces the hiring of Mark Vaughn as the next head women’s basketball coach effective April 2024.

“Mark brings a great deal of experience with coaching, recruiting, game management, and scouting at numerous colleges,” Pavan said.

“Mark understands recruiting quality players to stay competitive in the Mid-South Conference and the NAIA. His goal is to own the backyard of Wilson County and the State of Tennessee which are the best high school girls basketball programs in the US.”

Vaughn is in his fourth season as the assistant coach at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. In his tenure at Bethel, the Wildcats have made it to the NAIA National Tournament one time in 2022 making a run to the Round of 16 at the Final Site in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Wildcats have gone 52-42 since Vaughn has been the assistant coach with a 7-2 start to the season this year. They have had six players earn All-Mid-South Conference honors in his time including two First Team selections.

Source: Cumberland

More Sports News ​