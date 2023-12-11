Lewisburg Man Arrested for Sending Child Sexual Abuse Material

December 11, 2023 – Special agents assigned to TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have arrested and charged a Lewisburg man accused of sending child sexual abuse material.

On November 27th, agents received information from the Montgomery County, Texas ICAC Task Force that a man, identified as Lance Brock (DOB: 11-11-1993) used an online chat application to transmit images consistent with child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force, TBI agents executed a search warrant at Brock’s Lewisburg home and arrested the man, charging him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Agents subsequently booked Brock into the Marshall County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Source: TBI