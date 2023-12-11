6 Things to Watch for the Titans in Monday Night’s Game vs the Dolphins

1 7th start for Will Levis

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis will be making his seventh NFL start, and he’ll be playing in his second prime-time contest. Levis has thrown for 1,266 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions through six games, with a passer rating of 86.9, and a completion percentage of 57.8. He’s had more good moments than bad ones, and his progress has been evident. He’ll have a chance to prove it on national television on Monday night. What’s also clear: The Titans need to be better around their young QB. Levis has been sacked 19 times since Week 8 (third most in the NFL during that span), and the stagnant stretches of offense can’t all be pinned on the guy taking the snap. Things won’t be easy on MNF – the Dolphins are ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense, and they have 41 sacks in 2023, which is 3rd most in the NFL.