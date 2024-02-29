Vanderbilt Closes its 10-game Homestand with a 7-3 Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 28, 2024 – Vanderbilt defeated Evansville 7-3 Wednesday night at Hawkins Field as five Commodore pitchers combined to allow only three hits to the Aces.

Ethan McElvain, Sawyer Hawks, Ryan Ginther (W, 1-0) and Alex Kranzler each tossed two innings for Vanderbilt and Brennan Seiber handled the ninth inning. The five pitchers combined to strikeout 10 batters and none allowed more than one hit.

At the plate, RJ Austin went 3-for-5 and scored twice. The sophomore recorded three of Vanderbilt’s five stolen bases. The first five batters in the Vandy lineup each drove in a run led by Jayden Davis with two RBI.

Source: Vanderbilt

