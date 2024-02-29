TSSAA Board Concludes February Business in Hermitage

The TSSAA Board of Control met in Hermitage on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 to address numerous items on the agenda.

The Board voted to eliminate soccer red card violations as a result of handballs from disqualifying schools for the A.F. Bridges Awards. Mr. Reeves plans to ask the Legislative Council to consider eliminating the suspension for the same infraction from the Bylaws.

A recommendation from the TSSAA Soccer Advisory Committee to use a RPI ranking system based on regular season results for seeding the Division I teams who advance to the central tournament site in Girls Soccer and Boys Soccer was tabled until the June meeting.

The Board approved middle school championships in the sports of Wrestling and Soccer. A TMSAA Wrestling State Championship will be added for the 2024-25 school year with a target date of mid-December 2024 for the championship. TMSAA will offer two classes in wrestling and one class in girls’ wrestling and will work to have sections and areas set by the end of April 2024. A state championship in soccer will be added for the 2025-26 school year, with a girls’ championship offered in the fall and a boys’ championship offered in the spring. TMSAA will offer two classes in the sport and will work to have sections and areas set by the end of April 2024 so that member schools have one full school year to prepare for how the sport will be structured for postseason qualifying.

The Board considered a motion to lift the second year of Lipscomb Academy’s two-year restrictive probation, however, the motion failed 5-7.

Two schools, Franklin Christian Academy and Chapel Hill Christian Academy, were approved for TSSAA membership beginning with the 2025-26 school year.

The full summary of the meeting can be found here.