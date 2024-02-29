Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Jane Eyre

Friday, March 1, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 1, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 3, 3:10pm

Springhouse Theatre Company

14119 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167

Jane Eyre is a beloved story for generations of readers, and this telling honors the original plot while drawing out the motifs in unique and artful ways. If you’re new to this tale, you may be surprised to learn Jane Eyre is a lively and action-packed telling of romance and renewal. If you’re a devoted fan, you’ll be enchanted by the haunted telling Christina Calvit’s script provides!

