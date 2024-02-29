Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Rutherford County area!
1CFRC Rodeo
Friday and Saturday, March 1-2
MTSU’s Miller Coliseum
304B W. Thompson Lane, in Murfreesboro
Bareback riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding return to Murfreesboro this weekend. This rodeo will bring a family friendly, action-packed show that will also include saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping and team roping.
Learn more here
2Spring Owner Showcase
Saturday, March 2, 10am-8pm
Painted Tree Boutique
552 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN, United States, Tennessee
This weekend, meet and support the local creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs who work hard to create an unbeatable shopping experience for you at Painted Tree! There will be live music, treats, sales, giveaways, and fantastic shopping as you browse hundreds of shops under one roof specializing in gifts, decor, fashion, and more!
Learn more here
3Music City Veterinary Conference
Thursday, February 29 – 4:00pm – 7:00pm
Friday, March 1, 7:00am – 4:00pm
Saturday, March 2, 7:00am – 4:00pm
Sunday, March 3, 7:00am – 12:00pm
Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE Murfreesboro
1200 Conference Center Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Don’t miss the premier conference for Tennessee veterinarians, technicians, practice managers, and veterinary students! This conference features a ton of speakers, a silent auction, an awards banquet and so much more.
Learn more here.
4Jane Eyre
Friday, March 1, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 1, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 3, 3:10pm
Springhouse Theatre Company
14119 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Jane Eyre is a beloved story for generations of readers, and this telling honors the original plot while drawing out the motifs in unique and artful ways. If you’re new to this tale, you may be surprised to learn Jane Eyre is a lively and action-packed telling of romance and renewal. If you’re a devoted fan, you’ll be enchanted by the haunted telling Christina Calvit’s script provides!
Learn more here.
5Spring Open House
Friday, March 1, 10am – 6pm
Saturday, March 2, 10am – 6pm
Sunday, March 3 1pm – 6pm
Four Sisters Antique
1056 Seals Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Four Sisters Antique for their open house this weekend. There will be snacks, special sales, and Gift Certificate giveaways!
Learn more here