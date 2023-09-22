Vanderbilt Basketball Mini-Plan and Group Tickets on Sale Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ­– Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball mini-plans and group tickets are on sale now for National Commodore Club members and season ticket holders. New for the 2023-24 season, the “Won and One” ticket is also on sale for men’s basketball. The general public on-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

Men’s basketball mini-plans are available for nine- or six-games and start at just $10 per game. Women’s basketball offers a three game mini-plan with flexibility to select any three games and starts at just $9. Click here for more information on men’s basketball mini-plans.

New for 2023-24 the men’s basketball “Won and One” ticket. This ticket option is $50 and includes a ticket to the home opener vs Presbyterian. Fans who opt into this offer will receive a free ticket for the next home game as long as the Commodores win and you attend the game. This offer only applies for nonconference home games, and you must be in attendance to receive your free ticket to the next game. For more information on the “Won and One” ticket, click here.

In addition, group tickets for both programs are also on-sale. Group ticket discounts and benefits begin at 15 tickets and include experiences such as videoboard messages, on-court scrimmages, and more. For more information on group tickets, contact the Vanderbilt Ticket office at 615-322-4653.

Season tickets are available to purchase for both the men’s and women’s programs.

Sales for men’s single-game nonconference opponents and women’s single-game tickets will begin for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members on Oct. 17 and be open to the public Oct. 19.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

