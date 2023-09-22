Road Construction and Lane Closures 9-22-27-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

September 21-27, 2023, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

On call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane shifts on the I-24/Old Hickory Blvd, interchange to saw,

repair and replace damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY 1-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

 LOOK AHEAD: 10/8, 5 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-24 to

reinstall Lane Control Gantry 1 at MM 54. Rolling road blocks will extend on I-440 and I-40 as well.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The installation of cable barrier rail along I-24

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on I-24 EB to pour cable barrier rail post

foundations.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the

Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for milling and

paving operations. (MM 184-191)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 9/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a nighttime single right lane closure in the WB direction for

demarcation installation.

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M.

9.61)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for striping operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

 9/21, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB to move equipment.

 9/24 – 9/27, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install

an AT&T duct bank.

 9/24, 6 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions to remove overhead utility

lines.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for

conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

 Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excluding weekends) There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in

both directions for pavement markings. (MM 135 – 149)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40

over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the

I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) to set barrier rail.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit

for bridge repair activities.

 9/22 continuously until 9/25

o 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Northbound and 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., southbound, There will be weekend lane

closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain

open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will

remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing I-65 from Marshall County line to near SR-99

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for paving

operations and to move and remove barrier rail. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

 9/22 – 9/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary exit closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 for

tying the grade in from SR 52 to the new ramps. Only one direction of on/off ramps will be closed at

a time.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 9/26 – 9/27, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for releasing overhang

jacks on bridge.

 9/25 – 9/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM

56.0 for blasting operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (L.M. 5.2)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to

begin foundation work.

 9/24, 4 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and ramp closure on I-440 WB to Exit

5 to install the overhead sign structure.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings

and bridge repair work.

 9/22 at 8 p.m. continuously until 9/25 at 5 a.m., The entrance ramp from Sulphur Springs Road

to I-840 WB will be closed for concrete ramp repairs. A signed detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th

Avenue for bridge replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View

Drive (LM 23.83).

 Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp

closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and concrete curb ramp repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,

West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad

underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

 9/22 continuous until Sun 9/24 continuously 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be full ramp closures on

the Elm Hill Pike off ramp to Briley Parkway SB for concrete repairs.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both

directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for milling, thermoplastic and

loop wires.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick

Church Pike to I-65, for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 9/24 – 9/27, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk at the I-40 overpass to

install AT&T an duct bank.

GILES COUNTY SR 11

The bridge replacement over Pigeon Roost

 9/25 continuously until 9/28, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old

bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

 Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and

reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for pavement markings.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley

Lane and SR-102

 9/22 at 8 p.m. continuously until 9/25 at 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to

shift traffic to replace concrete pavement with asphalt. One lane in each direction will remain

open.

 9/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Jefferson Pike (SR-266) will be closed at its intersection with SR-102/Sam

Ridley Parkway. A signed detour will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (L.M.

21.36)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96

(Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for degrassing of shoulders, removal of reflective

markers, and milling.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg

Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,

Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

 LOOK AHEAD: 10/7 continuously until 10/15, There will be a full closure of Wilson Pk to lower the

alignment, build a temporary lane shift, and install catch basins.

 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Wilson Pk from Church St to near Raintree Pkwy for

milling, paving, and striping.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

 9/21, 8 p.m.-5 a.m., The two right lanes will be closed for milling and paving operations. (MM 64)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill/ Infrared Pothole Repair as Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating Lane closure in both directions (MM95-97)

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill/ Infrared Pothole Repair As Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closure in both directions, MM 98-103

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and Paving Eastbound

 9/26 – 9/28, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Left Lane Closure for Milling and Paving Operations

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless

of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the

contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.