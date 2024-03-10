UT Sends 10 Divers to Zone Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – Tennessee is set to compete in the 2024 NCAA Zone B Diving Championships this weekend at the University of Georgia’s Gabrielson Natatorium, where 10 UT divers will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships later this month.

The zone championships will begin Sunday, March 10, and conclude Wednesday, March 13. The meet will not be streamed online, but live results of each event can be found on DiveMeets.com.

Every single participating Vol and Lady Vol will compete in at least two events during their time in Athens, while seven will take on all three disciplines. On the men’s side, Bryden Hattie , Jacob Reasor , Owen Redfearn and Nick Stone will dive in all three events, while Harper Thornett will participate on 3-meter and platform. Tanesha Lucoe , Maddie Reese and Elle Renner are the women diving in all three events, while Bailey Davenport and Lynae Shorter will compete on both springboards.

Throughout the week, more than 100 divers will participate in the zone championships. The top 10 women on 1-meter will punch their ticket to NCAAs, while eight spots are up for grabs for the 3-meter and seven for platform. The men have seven open slots for NCAAs on 1-meter, seven on 3-meter and 10 available for platform. However, as long as an individual qualifies for one event, they just have to earn a top-12 placement in another event to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

The number of open positions for each zone is dependent on how well divers from a particular zone perform at NCAAs the season prior, so results from the 2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were used to determine the number of positions open for Zone B on each board this season.

Last year, Hattie, Lucoe, Reese and Stone advanced from Zones to the NCAA Championships.

QUALIFYING SPOTS

Men

1-Meter: 7 spots

3-Meter: 7 spots

Platform: 10 spots

Women

1-Meter: 10 spots

3-Meter: 8 spots

Platform: 7 spots

SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 10

2 p.m. – Women’s 1-Meter Prelims

4:45 p.m. – Women’s 1-Meter Finals

6:35 p.m. – Men’s Team Event

Monday, March 11

11 a.m. – Men’s 1-Meter Prelims

1:15 p.m. – Men’s 1-Meter Finals

3:15 p.m. – Women’s 3-Meter Prelims

6:00 p.m. – Women’s 3-Meter Finals

Tuesday, March 12

11 a.m. – Men’s 3-Meter Prelims

1:15 p.m. – Men’s 3-Meter Finals

3:15 p.m. – Women’s Platform Prelims

5:00 p.m. – Women’s Platform Finals

Wednesday, March 13

11 a.m. – Men’s Platform Prelims

1 p.m. – Men’s Platform Finals

2:45 p.m. – Women’s Team Event

TENNESSEE PERSONAL BESTS

Men

Bryden Hattie

1-meter – 404.55

3-meter – 429.20

Platform – 490.00

Jacob Reasor

1-meter – 348.15

3-meter – 375.20

Platform – 366.10

Owen Redfearn

1-meter – 324.30

3-meter – 336.60

Platform – 355.65

Nick Stone

1-meter – 343.58

3-meter – 362.25

Platform – 372.25

Harper Thornett

3-meter – 324.83

Platform – 338.35

Women

Bailey Davenport

1-meter – 278.78

3-meter – 302.75

Tanesha Lucoe

1-meter – 290.10

3-meter – 333.75

Platform – 338.75

Maddie Reese

1-meter – 270.70

3-meter – 314.18

Platform – 310.15

Elle Renner

1-meter – 304.05

3-meter – 327.23

Platform – 264.15

Lynae Shorter

1-meter – 293.18

3-meter – 300.30

