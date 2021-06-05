Murfreesboro’s favorite elevated hair show returns Thursday night, June 10 with some ‘70s flair.

United We Style 2021 is set for Thursday night, June 10, at The Walnut House in historic downtown Murfreesboro, with a VIP hour hosted by The Alley on Main, Uncle Nearest cocktails, Panther Creek Brews, wine and a silent auction to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Funds raised at the event benefit the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. Hustle on over to yourlocaluw.org/unitedwestyle for tickets to the VIP or virtual options.

“I’m so excited to bring Thursday Night Fever to United We Style in hopes of curing Murfreesboro’s Love Hangover with our Boogie Shoes on,” said Kara Kemp, organizer of United We Style, producer of the quarterly storytelling Bloom Stage and Ringmaster of Tangerine Salon and Spa.

The night will feature “hot stuff” from Jonny Gowow. United We Style 2021 also welcomes back 2018 Jonesborough National Story Slam winner and Grand Slam Champion of the Peabody Award-winning Moth storytelling series, Mark Lamb.

“United Way was a big part of my hometown community in Sturgis, Kentucky growing up, and I have seen how it can make a positive impact on so many people’s lives in different ways,” Mark Lamb said about why he returns to this event.

Other featured storytellers include community leaders Sarah Alzabet, student and member of the Murfreesboro Muslim Youth; Leah Hulan, owner of Grumpy’s Bail Bonds; Eric L. Meriwether, Financial Advisor at Northwest Mutual; Shannon Wheeler, Mortgage Broker at A Mortgage Boutique; and Kemp.

Salons participating in this year’s styling include: Tangerine, L. Grider Salon and The Boro Barber.

“That’s the way I like it,” Kemp said.

In an extra effort to “get down on it,” we are asking our audience to dress up in disco-inspired looks if they wish, and The Social Exchange next door to the Walnut House is hosting an after party, Kemp said.

With Covid considerations, they are selling tickets based on a limited 60% venue capacity for only VIP tickets in attendance, as well as providing a virtual ticket for Facebook live-streaming of the show. Tickets are on sale for the limited capacity VIP party now.

United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve lives by advancing opportunities for education, health and financial stability for all. Funds raised for United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties stay devoted to local causes ranging from disaster relief housing, basic needs, mental health and substance abuse to nutrition and obesity, and kindergarten readiness.

About United Way

United Way advances the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all. United Way focuses on education, health and financial stability – the building blocks for a good quality of life. United Way recruits people and organizations who bring the passion, expertise, and resources needed to get things done through giving, advocating, and volunteering.