The Outpost Armory held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1132 Beasie Rd. in Murfreesboro.

The Outpost Armory is a family-owned and operated gun store in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They have a huge selection of firearms, ammunition, and gear! The Outpost Armory also offers training classes and features a gun range.

The Outpost Armory

1132 Beasie Rd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 867-6789

