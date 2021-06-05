The Outpost Armory held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1132 Beasie Rd. in Murfreesboro.
The Outpost Armory is a family-owned and operated gun store in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They have a huge selection of firearms, ammunition, and gear! The Outpost Armory also offers training classes and features a gun range.
The Outpost Armory
1132 Beasie Rd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 867-6789
Facebook
