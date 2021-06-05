adult detention center

Rutherford County Adult Detention Center earned state certification for the fifth time in five years.

Tennessee Corrections Institute staff inspected the facility last month and the results showed no deficiencies during the annual review, said Jail Administrator Chris Fly.

TCI staff cover the following categories during inspections:

· Physical plant

· Administration/management

· Personnel

· Security

· Discipline

· Sanitation/maintenance

· Food services

· Mail and visiting

· Inmate programs and activities

· Medical services

· Admission records and release

· Hygiene

· Supervision of inmates

· Classification

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the results of no deficiencies shows the hard work the men and women of the detention facility display each and every day.

“As a result of that work, this is the fifth time we’ve been able to be certified with no defects in our facility,” Fitzhugh said. “I would like to thank our correctional officers for their attention to detail and because of their dedication, we are able to achieve these positive results.”

Fly said the operation of the detention center depends on everyone.

“The hard work and commitment to duty of the deputies made this task possible,” Fly said. “We want to express our appreciation to the entire team within the Detention Division.”


