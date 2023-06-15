Turang’s Homer Powers Sounds Past Stripers 6-3

NASHVILLE – Brice Turang hit his first homer with the Nashville Sounds (33-31) this season as his three-run blast helped pave the way for a 6-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-36) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Entering the bottom of the fifth up 1-0, Turang launched a majestic shot off the batter’s eye in center field for a three spot in the scoring column. It was his first homer with Nashville in his fourth game with the club this season.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang homered for the first time with the Nashville Sounds in the 2023 season. It was his 15 th career homer with the Sounds. Turang last had four RBI in a game on April 3, 2023 with Milwaukee vs. New York-NL (a grand slam for his first MLB home run).

career homer with the Sounds. Turang last had four RBI in a game on April 3, 2023 with Milwaukee vs. New York-NL (a grand slam for his first MLB home run). Through five appearances and four starts at First Horizon Park, Thomas Pannone is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA (23.0 IP/6 ER).

Rehabbing Brewers reliever Matt Bush gave up an unearned run in 0.2 innings tonight. Through three appearances, Bush has yet to yield an earned run in 2.2 innings (H, 2 BB, 3 K).

Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-3 with a run and two walks. In six games on assignment, Winker is batting .375 (6-for-16) with five runs, three homers, three RBI and more walks (6) than strikeouts (2).

Source: Nashville Sounds

