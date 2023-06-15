Murfreesboro Police Ask for Witnesses of Two Car Crash to Come Forward

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are asking for people who witnessed or know facts about the serious injury two-car crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy on Thursday, June 8 to come forward and give official statements.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the 18-year-old male driver of a black Nissan Sentra and the 23-year-old male driver of a brown Nissan Altima were traveling eastbound on Joe B. Jackson when the cars collided. The impact forced the Sentra into a large utility pole. Both cars came to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the Sentra is listed in critical condition. His passenger, also an 18-year-old male and the driver of the Altima sustained minor injuries. The three men had just finished work at FedEx.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about what occurred. Potential witnesses can contact Officer Eric Renfroe by email at 0883@murfreesborotn.gov.

The FACT not only responds to fatal crashes, but it also investigates serious injury wrecks where a crash victim may have life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.