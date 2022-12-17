Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville
The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. Read more.
-
$20,000 Reward Offered for Information in the 2015 Murder of Cheyenne Toineeta
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cheyenne Toineeta, 30, who was discovered on the ground in front of a friend’s home at 5148 Linbar Drive on December 22, 2015. Read more.
-
5 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Cheatham County
Here are five local businesses in Cheatham County offering great holiday gift items for the home and family. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Wanted for November 25 Fatal Shooting of Antonio Rudolfo
An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Joe De Leon, 21, for the November 25 fatal shooting of Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue. Read more.
-
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash Saturday on Charlotte Pike Identified
The pedestrian struck and fatally injured Saturday evening by a hit and run driver on Charlotte Pike near 50th Avenue North is identified as Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee. Read more.
-
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Wednesday on Lebanon Pike Identified
The pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Pike at Bonnabrook Drive is identified as Derick N. Johnson, 43, of Old Hickory. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Where to See Christmas Lights 2022
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.
-
Arrests Made in Southern Gun and Pawn Burglary Case
As of December 8, 2022, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF Agents have arrested two subjects involved in the burglary on 10-17-2022 to Southern Gun and Pawn. Read more.
-
Not Crazy About Turkey or Ham? Here are Some Protein Alternatives to Serve This Holiday Season
While a Thanksgiving turkey and a Christmas ham may be tradition, there is nothing wrong with starting your own holiday customs and trying something new. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Crash Monday
Maury County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Brad Miller died Monday, December 12, 2022, after being involved in a crash while working traffic patrol according to a news story from WKRN. Read more.
-
These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day
There are very few places open on Christmas Day. If you have a tradition of attending a family movie and looking for grub afterward, we’ve found a few places you can try. Read more.
-
Columbia Police Department Welcomes Two New Members
The Columbia Police Department welcomed two new members to their family this week. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson
Tennessee Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson has been fired, according to tennesseetitans.com. Robinson has been with the Titans since 2016. Read more.
-
Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville
Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.
-
6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. Read more.
-
Suspect Wanted for Attempted Robbery at Smyrna Bar and Grill
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of an attempted robbery at 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna that occurred on 12/8/2022. Read more.
-
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades
The holiday season is upon us and the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Christmas parade. Read more.
-
Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked. Read more.
-
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County! Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Factory at Franklin Announces New Tenants Including Po-Boy Restaurant, Hair Salon & More
The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator, and Structured Hair. Read more.
-
Local Franklin Designer Featured in People Magazine
People Magazine recently published a look inside the home of music artist Bear Rineheart, designed by Tanya Hembree of Onyx + Alabaster, an interior design studio and market in downtown Franklin. Read more.
-
Photos: 2022 Dickens of a Christmas
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
New Lebanon Townhome Community, Carver Station, Hosts Ribbon Cutting
Carver Station hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 6th to celebrate their new townhomes. Read more.
-
What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville
Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. Read more.
-
Coming to Disney Plus in January 2023
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.