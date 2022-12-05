5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings.
1Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights
November 19- January 8
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
You can see one million lights as you walk thru the gardens. See Santa, visit the marketplace, and make s’mores. It’s a Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss.
Find more information here.
2Jingle Beat
November 25- December 31
Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
Jingle Beat will offer both indoor and outdoor experiences, treating visitors to a sensory feast of dazzling color, interactive installations, curated food and beverage offerings, live performances, and light and video spectacles. The story of Jingle Beat pays homage to Santa’s mysterious ability to travel through time and space in order to visit every home on the planet in a single day.
Find more information here.
3Enchant
November 25-December 30
First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville
Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
Find information here.
4Christmas at Gaylord Opryland
November 12-January 1
Gaylord Opryland, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
ICE! the signature attraction for the 39th annual A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland is back this year. There are also plenty of other festive activities, events, attractions, and dazzling decorations throughout the 2,888-room property. The entire resort transforms into a holiday wonderland with more than 4 million lights, elaborately themed Christmas trees displayed throughout the property including a fully adorned 48- foot tree, 15,000 poinsettias,15 miles of green garland and 10 miles of hand-tied ribbon. Christmas shows and activities are presented in the atriums, while guests can also enjoy a variety of exciting experiences at Pinetop, an outdoor Appalachian-esque village.
Find more information here.
5Immersive Nutcracker Experience
November 18- December 30
4416 Ridgefield Way, Nashville
Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing, featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it. Set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale.
Find tickets here.