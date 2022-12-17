Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee

During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today.

Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.

The travel magazine rated Gaylord Opryland as the place to find the best Christmas lights in Tennessee. T+L stated, “Home to the original Country Christmas, Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort has evolved from a simple Christmas light display to a veritable winter wonderland. At the holiday-light-laden resort, you’ll experience holiday themed activities, shows, and events — and of course, a visit with Santa.”

This year, Opryland brought back the ICE display, continued the village of activities from tubing to ice skating, and of course The Oak Ridge Boys return for “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show.

