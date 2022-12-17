Coming to Hulu in January 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
32

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in January 2023.

January 1

  • Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
  • Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
  • The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16
  • Are You The One?: Complete Season 8
  • Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20
  • CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3
  • Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2
  • Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41
  • Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6
  • 3 Idiotas (2017)
  • The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
  • A League Of Their Own (1992)
  • A Troll in Central Park (1994)
  • Barbarians (2021)
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • The Company You Keep (2013)
  • Couples Retreat (2009)
  • Dante’s Peak (1997)
  • Empire Records (1995)
  • Gamer (2009)
  • Heat (1995)
  • Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
  • Hell or High Water (2016)
  • Home Alone (1990)
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
  • Home Alone 3 (1997)
  • The Internship (2013)
  • Irrational Man (2015)
  • The King Of Comedy (1983)
  • Kingdom Come (2001)
  • The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
  • Little Manhattan (2005)
  • The Mummy (1999)
  • The Mummy Returns (2001)
  • The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
  • One Fine Day (1996)
  • Pearl Harbor (2001)
  • Predestination (2015)
  • The Prestige (2006)
  • Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
  • Prometheus (2011)
  • The Proposal (2009)
  • Real Steel (2011)
  • S.W.A.T. (2003)
  • Snatch (2000)
  • Someone Like You (2001)
  • Take Shelter (2011)
  • This Christmas (2007)
  • The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)
  • Truth (2015)
  • Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
  • Zeros And Ones (2021)
  • Zombieland (2009)

January 3

  • Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
  • Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

January 4

  • Will Trent: Series Premiere
  • Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5
  • The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

January 5

  • Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
  • Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere

January 6

  • Bromates (2022)

January 7

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere
  • House of Darkness (2022)

January 8

  • True Things (2021)

January 9

  • Koala Man: Complete Season 1
  • Alert: Series Premiere

January 11

  • Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

January 12

  • How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1
  • Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
  • Riotsville, USA (2022)

January 13

  • The Drop (2022)

January 15

  • Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4
  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15
  • Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
  • Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5
  • A Kind Of Murder (2016)
  • Paris, 13th District (2021)

January 18

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere

January 19

  • Web of Death: Complete Limited Series
  • National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere
  • Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere

January 20

  • One Way (2022)

January 21

  • Dig (2022)

January 22

  • Happening (2021)
  • The Tax Collector (2020)

January 23

  • Accused: Series Premiere

January 24

  • How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere
  • The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A

January 25

  • Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

January 26

  • The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere
  • Killing County: Complete Limited Series
  • National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere

January 27

  • The Deer King (2021)
  • Maneater (2022)

January 31

  • The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere
  • Love, Gilda (2018)
  • Baggage Claim (2013)
  • Voyagers (2020)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here