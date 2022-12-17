From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in January 2023.
January 1
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
- Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
- The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4
- America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16
- Are You The One?: Complete Season 8
- Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20
- CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3
- Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2
- Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6
- 3 Idiotas (2017)
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
- A League Of Their Own (1992)
- A Troll in Central Park (1994)
- Barbarians (2021)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Company You Keep (2013)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Dante’s Peak (1997)
- Empire Records (1995)
- Gamer (2009)
- Heat (1995)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Home Alone (1990)
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
- Home Alone 3 (1997)
- The Internship (2013)
- Irrational Man (2015)
- The King Of Comedy (1983)
- Kingdom Come (2001)
- The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
- Little Manhattan (2005)
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns (2001)
- The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- Pearl Harbor (2001)
- Predestination (2015)
- The Prestige (2006)
- Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
- Prometheus (2011)
- The Proposal (2009)
- Real Steel (2011)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Snatch (2000)
- Someone Like You (2001)
- Take Shelter (2011)
- This Christmas (2007)
- The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)
- Truth (2015)
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
- Zeros And Ones (2021)
- Zombieland (2009)
January 3
- Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
- Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)
January 4
- Will Trent: Series Premiere
- Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11
January 5
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere
January 6
- Bromates (2022)
January 7
- Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere
- House of Darkness (2022)
January 8
- True Things (2021)
January 9
- Koala Man: Complete Season 1
- Alert: Series Premiere
January 11
- Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere
January 12
- How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1
- Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
- Riotsville, USA (2022)
January 13
- The Drop (2022)
January 15
- Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15
- Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
- Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5
- A Kind Of Murder (2016)
- Paris, 13th District (2021)
January 18
- 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere
January 19
- Web of Death: Complete Limited Series
- National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere
January 20
- One Way (2022)
January 21
- Dig (2022)
January 22
- Happening (2021)
- The Tax Collector (2020)
January 23
- Accused: Series Premiere
January 24
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A
January 25
- Extraordinary: Complete Season 1
January 26
- The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Killing County: Complete Limited Series
- National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere
January 27
- The Deer King (2021)
- Maneater (2022)
January 31
- The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere
- Love, Gilda (2018)
- Baggage Claim (2013)
- Voyagers (2020)