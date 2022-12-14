Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.
|Store
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Bean Loft Coffee Company
|100
|2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd
|8/26/2022
|Brass Horn Coffee Roasters
|99
|410 W Lytle St
|2/4/2022
|City Cafe
|95
|113 E Main St
|8/26/2022
|Coffee Fusion
|93 / 98
|836 N Thompson Ln #1f
|11/18/2022
|Dunkin'
|100
|3031 Medical Center Pkwy Ste A
|6/22/2022
|Dunkin'
|100
|3028 S Rutherford Blvd
|7/11/2022
|Dunkin'
|97
|833 Memorial Blvd
|9/15/2022
|Dunkin'
|93
|2943 S Church St
|1/21/2022
|Dunkin'
|99
|1639 New Salem Rd
|2/1/2022
|Dunkin'
|95 / 100
|3250 Memorial Blvd
|2/22/2022
|Joanie's Murfreesboro
|92 / 97
|1733 St Andrews Dr
|4/11/2022
|Joe and Dough Cafe
|99
|1220 E Northfield Blvd Suite B & C
|5/19/2022
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|98
|2863 Old Fort Pkwy
|11/14/2022
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|90 / 100
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A
|4/27/2022
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|93
|129 MTCS Rd
|11/18/2022
|Simply Pure Sweets
|100
|128 N Church St
|3/1/2022
|Starbucks
|97
|2711 Medical Center Pkwy
|10/18/2022
|Starbucks
|98 / 100
|1804 Old Fort Pkwy
|10/14/2022
|starbucks
|100
|1144 Fortress Blvd
|10/18/2022
|Starbucks
|100
|2935 S Rutherford Blvd
|1/28/2022
|starbucks
|97
|2904 S Church St Unit A
|1/12/2022
|starbucks
|100
|105 River Rock Blvd
|10/11/2022
|starbucks
|95
|1641 Memorial Blvd
|12/5/2022
|starbucks
|98
|1611 Alumni Dr
|1/26/2022
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.