Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

Store Score Address Date Bean Loft Coffee Company 100 2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd 8/26/2022 Brass Horn Coffee Roasters 99 410 W Lytle St 2/4/2022 City Cafe 95 113 E Main St 8/26/2022 Coffee Fusion 93 / 98 836 N Thompson Ln #1f 11/18/2022 Dunkin' 100 3031 Medical Center Pkwy Ste A 6/22/2022 Dunkin' 100 3028 S Rutherford Blvd 7/11/2022 Dunkin' 97 833 Memorial Blvd 9/15/2022 Dunkin' 93 2943 S Church St 1/21/2022 Dunkin' 99 1639 New Salem Rd 2/1/2022 Dunkin' 95 / 100 3250 Memorial Blvd 2/22/2022 Joanie's Murfreesboro 92 / 97 1733 St Andrews Dr 4/11/2022 Joe and Dough Cafe 99 1220 E Northfield Blvd Suite B & C 5/19/2022 Just Love Coffee Cafe 98 2863 Old Fort Pkwy 11/14/2022 Just Love Coffee Cafe 90 / 100 1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A 4/27/2022 Just Love Coffee Cafe 93 129 MTCS Rd 11/18/2022 Simply Pure Sweets 100 128 N Church St 3/1/2022 Starbucks 97 2711 Medical Center Pkwy 10/18/2022 Starbucks 98 / 100 1804 Old Fort Pkwy 10/14/2022 starbucks 100 1144 Fortress Blvd 10/18/2022 Starbucks 100 2935 S Rutherford Blvd 1/28/2022 starbucks 97 2904 S Church St Unit A 1/12/2022 starbucks 100 105 River Rock Blvd 10/11/2022 starbucks 95 1641 Memorial Blvd 12/5/2022 starbucks 98 1611 Alumni Dr 1/26/2022

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.