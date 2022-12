From Smyrna Police

December 9, 2022 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of an attempted robbery at 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna that occurred on 12/8/2022. More Crime news!

Any information please contact Det. Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org

MORE CRIME NEWS