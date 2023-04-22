Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 17, 2022

Planning Process Begins for Mixed-Use Rural Village in Franklin

Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West.Now they want to create a mixed-use rural village, an Agri-hood centered on working farms, land conservation, and agriculturally based destinations and experiences for the century to come. Read more.