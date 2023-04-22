Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 17, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 17th to April 21st.
Cheatham County Source
-
Fatal Crash Involving 3 Semi-Trucks Leaves I-65 Blocked
A crash involving semi-trucks on Interstate 65 caused a major traffic backup on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Read more.
-
Cheatham County Woman Wounded in Shooting Near John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge
Specialized Investigations Division detectives are pursuing strong leads regarding a shooting near the entrance of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville that wounded a 49-year-old woman of Cheatham County. Read more.
-
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of April 18, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of April 18, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Luke Combs Unveils Plans for Entertainment Venue in Nashville
Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum award-winning superstar Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, announced plans for a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville in the current Wildhorse Saloon space on Second Avenue. Read more.
-
Boy George & Culture Club to Perform in Nashville
Boy George and Culture Club announced their 2023 tour, The Letting It Go Show, featuring very special guests Howard Jones and BERLIN across all dates. Read more.
-
Bluebird Cafe is Offering Free Open House Ahead of Taylor Swift Concert
If you haven’t heard the story, the Bluebird Cafe is where 14-year-old Taylor Swift was discovered and eventually signed to a record deal. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Dickson Co. Public Library Hiring for Two Positions
The library is looking for a children’s librarian who will coordinate needs in the management of circulating library books and materials as tasked by the Library Director. Read more.
-
Dickson County New Business Licenses for April 21, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Dickson County for April 15-21, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
-
Woman Accused of Trying to Set Fire at Tennessee Capitol
A woman is in jail after she allegedly set fire to a key card box at the State Capitol in Nashville on Saturday, April 15, 2023, according to WSMV. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Ribbon Cutting: McCreary’s Irish Pub & Eatery in Columbia
McCreary’s Irish Pub & Eatery held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 814 South Main Street in Columbia. Read more.
-
Max Streaming Service Launching May 23
Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today introduced Max, its enhanced streaming service, which will launch in the U.S. on May 23. Read more.
-
Missing Columbia Teen: 17-year-old Ty Harrington
The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 17-year-old missing juvenile Ty Harrington. Ty was last seen in the area of Chestnut Drive in Columbia on 04/17/2023. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Sumner Co. High School Student Charged with Threat of Mass Violence
A high school student has been charged after a picture of him holding a gun was sent during school hours on April 13, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
-
Culver’s Releases New Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Sandwich
A smoky new menu item is coming to Culver’s, and it’s sure to delight burger and chicken lovers alike. Read more.
-
Ribbon Cutting: Fitness 1440 in White House
Fitness 1440 held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, April 8, 2023, at 301 Richard Wilks Road in White House Tennessee. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Investigation Underway After Fire Damages Murfreesboro Apartment Complex
Investigators with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department are working to determine what caused an apartment fire that displaced five people and a pet, and damaged three units on Monday, April 17. Read more.
-
Ribbon Cutting: The Preserve Murfreesboro
The Preserve Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more.
-
Coming to Disney Plus in May 2023
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2023. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Teens Wanted for Causing Disturbance at Gallatin Lowes
Please be on the lookout for the group of teens and orange Jeep Wrangler pictured. These individuals were seen causing a public disturbance in Lowes. Read more.
-
Two Wanted for Assaulting Store Manager in Gallatin
Please assist the Gallatin Police Department in identifying these two individuals. Read more.
-
National Outlet Shopping Day to Return to Opry Mills
Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which attracted thousands of deal hunters, Opry Mills announced plans for the second-annual National Outlet Shopping DayTM to be celebrated June 10 and 11. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Planning Process Begins for Mixed-Use Rural Village in Franklin
Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West.Now they want to create a mixed-use rural village, an Agri-hood centered on working farms, land conservation, and agriculturally based destinations and experiences for the century to come. Read more.
-
Five WCS Students Get Perfect Score on ACT Exam
Another five WCS high school students have accomplished something fantastic: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. These five students all took the exam in February. Read more.
-
First Look: New Grand Hall and Skylight Bar at The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has been under a major renovation for the last year since Holladay Properties announced the purchase of the notable property in Franklin. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Five Women Arrested at Nashville Massage Parlor
Responding to multiple community complaints regarding a massage parlor, 18 Spa, located at 2425 Lebanon Pike, undercover Sex Crimes detectives, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health, found that five of six employees present did not have a valid massage license, which is required in Tennessee. Read more.
-
Man, Woman Arrested After Stolen Car Found in Mt. Juliet
Two people were arrested after police say they were in possession of drugs and a stolen vehicle in Mt. Juliet on April 16, 2023. Read more.
-
WCSO Deputies Arrest Local Pastor On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Daryl Hayes, 50, following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment for 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Read more.