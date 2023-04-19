Ribbon Cutting: The Preserve Murfreesboro

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
96
The Preserve Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

The Preserve Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

The Preserve Murfreesboro Apartments is a great place to call home. Located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, the apartments are close to plenty of parks and trailheads for outdoor recreation. If residents are looking for more nightlife and entertainment, downtown Murfreesboro is just a short drive away.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

The Preserve Murfreesboro
2315 N. Tennessee Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-9499

