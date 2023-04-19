Ribbon Cutting: The Preserve Murfreesboro

The Preserve Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

The Preserve Murfreesboro Apartments is a great place to call home. Located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, the apartments are close to plenty of parks and trailheads for outdoor recreation. If residents are looking for more nightlife and entertainment, downtown Murfreesboro is just a short drive away.

The Preserve Murfreesboro

2315 N. Tennessee Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 893-9499