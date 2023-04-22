Your Parking Guide for the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is a radio show with a live audience held at the Opry House in Nashville.

Located at 600 Opry Mills Drive, here’s what you need to know about parking at the venue.

Parking at Opry Mills

Guests attending the Grand Ole Opry can park for free at Opry Mills. The closest parking is located by Dave & Buster’s.

Paid Parking Lot

For guests who would like to be a little closer to the venue, there is one paid parking lot next to the Opry House. A covered walkway takes you to the Opry Plaza.