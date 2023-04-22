Disney Immersive Experience Event Extended in Nashville

Following celebrated premieres in 10 cities and rave reviews from critics and audiences across North America, Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Immersive Disney Animation is being extended by popular demand to Aug. 13, 2023 in Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio, with Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto continuing through Sept. 4, 2023. The production will also open in Tokyo on April 29 at Mori Arts Center Gallery (52nd floor, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower), with additional international presentations soon to be announced.

Immersive Disney Animation was called "Jaw-dropping" by Axios, "a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get" by the Boston Globe, with Elite Daily remarking, "you really feel like you've stepped inside your fave film." Tickets are on sale now at lighthouseimmersive.com/Disney

Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh, which never travelled to Atlanta, but opened in over 20 cities across North America) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.