Investigation Underway after Fire Damages Murfreesboro Apartment Complex

Investigators with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department are working to determine what caused an apartment fire that displaced five people and a pet, and damaged three units on Monday, April 17.

The fire was reported at 4:10 p.m. at the Annandale Apartments on Westlawn Blvd. in West Murfreesboro.

Firefighters went door-to-door, evacuating people. No one was hurt. The fire displaced five people. Three of the tenants were able to relocate to vacant apartments. The two other tenants and their pet are staying with family and friends.

The fire appears to have started outside Building 1. The fire was trapped inside the exterior walls of the three-story unit which made it difficult to extinguish. Firefighters had the fire under control within 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire personnel with Ladders 4, 11, Engines 5, 7, 9, 10, Rescues 4, 11, Battalion Chiefs 1, 2, Safety 1 and 2 assisted with the fire. MFRD medical director also responded.