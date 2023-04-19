Coming to Disney Plus in May 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
23

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2023.

May 2

  • A Small Light (2 episodes)

May 3

  • Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)
  • Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

May 4

  • Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming

May 5

  • Charles: In His Own Words
  • Entrelazados Live! – Premiere

May 9

  • A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 10

  • Life Below Zero (S20)
  • Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)
  • The Muppets Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
  • American Born Chinese – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming

May 26

  • Wild Life

May 31

  • Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here