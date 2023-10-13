Top 5 Stories From Oct 13, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 13, 2023.

1Firebirds Wood Fire Grill Opens in Murfreesboro

firebirds
Photo from Firebirds Facebook

 

Recently, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opened in Murfreesboro. Read More.

2$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Lebanon

 

The incredible Powerball jackpot run culminated last night with a $1.765 billion jackpot win in California and thousands of winners in Tennessee at the game’s other prize levels. Read more.

 

3Murfreesboro PD Searching for Shooters Who Killed One Man and Injured Another

Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives are trying to determine if robbery was the motive behind a shooting that left one man dead and another one seriously injured. Read more.

4Smyrna Police Department to Host Drug Takeback Event

Stock Photo

 

The National DEA Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28, 2023. Read More.

5Three People Wanted for Theft from Dollar General in Smyrna

photos from Smyrna Police Department

 

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the persons pictured above for theft from Dollar General on October 2, 2023. Read more.

