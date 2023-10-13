Murfreesboro PD Searching for Shooters Who Killed One Man and Injured Another

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 13, 2023) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives are trying to determine if robbery was the motive behind a shooting that left one man dead and another one seriously injured Thursday evening, Oct. 12.

Christopher Jones-McClean, 26, died after being shot at a home in the 2000 block of Cason Lane at 10:19 p.m. Thursday night.

Another victim, a 25-year-old man, was also shot. He survived and is in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation shows the two men were standing in the garage of the home with the door open when they were shot. A witness told police two masked men approached the victims and demanded money.

If you have any information that could be helpful with this investigation, please contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662.

The investigation continues.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

