Lipscomb Women’s Soccer Lydia Hindt Named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week

October 10, 2023 – Lipscomb women’s soccer junior Lydia Hindt earned her first ASUN weekly title following her performances in the Bisons’ matches last week wherein she scored her first collegiate goal.

Hindt showed out for the Bisons this week in Florida. In Lipscomb’s Thursday match at Stetson, Hindt delivered the Bisons game-winning goal from 30 yards out with just 36 seconds left on the clock. The goal stands as her career first and earned the Bisons their seventh consecutive ASUN win.

She was a further nuisance for the Eagles’ defense on Sunday when she took a free kick from 35 yards out in the second half that was directed away and right into the feet of Kelli Beiler, who buried it in the back of the net to disrupt the Eagles’ lead and earn the Bisons a draw in Fort Myers.

Hindt was a key piece defensively this week with her speed and skill at slide-tackling opposing offensive players helping the Bisons hold both of their opponents to just eight shots in both contests. Her long-ball game also helped the Bisons move play out of their defensive end and rack up 19 shots against the Hatters and 20 shots against the Eagles.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

