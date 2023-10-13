Firebirds Wood Fire Grill Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opened in Murfreesboro. It is the second of the brand’s stores in the Nashville area. The other is located in Brentwood. It offers an elegant laid-back atmosphere, similar to Chop House, but with more of a mountain vibe.

“I’ve had the distinct privilege of being a part of the hospitality community in Middle Tennessee for years,” Kevin Hodges, general manager of Firebirds in Murfreesboro, told Murfreesboro Pulse at a recent pre-opening event, “and there’s nothing quite like the energy and vibrancy of the food scene here. As we have for years at Firebirds in Brentwood, my team and I look forward to serving only the finest wood-fired steaks, seafood and more to this growing community in historic Murfreesboro.”

The award-winning restaurant and steakhouse offers upscale steaks and seafood which they prepare over an open flame, using locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood, along with a made-from-scratch menu of appetizers, salads, soups, burgers, chicken, and ribs.

Best known for their bacon deviled eggs as a starter and five-layer lemon cake for dessert, they also offer a full bar. During Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Firebirds offers a special bar menu filled with tasty bites like Tuna Street Tacos, Fired Up Shrimp, Chimichurri Grilled New York Strip Skewers, and Prime Rib Sliders. Their signature drink is the Double Black Diamond Martini, an infusion of fresh pineapple and pineapple vodka.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday. The Brunch menu offers unique twists on breakfast classics, including Grilled Salmon Benedict, Bacon and Egg Brioche and Baked French Toast.

Founded in 2000 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company is a strong supporter of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation which helps the fight against childhood cancer. For every purchase of a fresh Alex’s Fresh Lemonade, $1.25 will be donated to the foundation. Since they began the program, Firebirds has raised almost $3.5 million. Firebirds was named one of 10 ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News and was awarded the Diners’ Choice Winner by OpenTable. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle.



Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located at 2532 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The restaurant’s hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.