Police and FBI Investigating After ATM Worker Robbed in Franklin

October 13, 2023 – Detectives in Franklin and the FBI are investigating after a worker servicing the ATM at the Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Road was robbed.

It happened Thursday, just before 5 pm. A suspect approached the worker, stuck something in his back, and aggressively ordered him to move away from the open ATM. That’s when a second suspect emerged and started grabbing money bins from the machine.

Both black male suspects were wearing hoodies and had their faces obscured. Following the robbery, they fled in a silver Mazda CX-5.

There is a cash reward for information in this case

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

Source: Franklin PD

