Velvet Taco Conjures New ‘Basic Witch’ Taco for Halloween

DALLAS, TX — Velvet Taco , the innovative culinary pioneer celebrated for its bold and delectable taco innovations, is conjuring something truly exceptional for Halloween. The brand’s skilled culinary team has crafted the “Basic Witch,” a limited-time WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) designed to embrace the eerie flavors and essence of the season.

The “Basic Witch” is a Halloween exclusive, crafted to encapsulate the spirit of the season. This bewitching creation embodies distinctive autumnal flavors, boasting a crispy pumpkin pie filling, a flaky pie crust, luscious and velvety cajeta drizzle, fluffy marshmallow topping, sweet candied pepitas, and garnished with a whimsical touch—an enticing cinnamon jalapeno gummy worm and complementary pearls wrapped within a tie-dye waffle tortilla.

This WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) will be available exclusively from October 25th to October 31st, 2023, at participating Velvet Taco locations. The Basic Witch dessert taco is another way Velvet Taco continues to think out of the ordinary, supplying their guests with delicious and innovative options.

“Our culinary team is always looking to surprise and delight our guests with inventive and mouth-watering taco creations,” says Director of Culinary Chef Venecia Willis, “The Basic Witch is a fun and delicious way to celebrate Halloween with a twist that only Velvet Taco can provide. We can’t wait to see our guests enjoy this unique creation.”

