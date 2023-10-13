Smyrna Police Department to Host Drug Takeback Event

The National DEA Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Prevention Coalition for Success is partnering with the TN Dept. of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services for a drug takeback event at the Smyrna Police Department on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM.

The Smyrna Police Department encourages citizens to safely and anonymously drop off unused and expired medication for proper disposal.

EVENT DETAILS:

National DEA Drug Takeback Day

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location: 400 Enon Springs Road, E, Smyrna, TN

ACCEPTED ITEMS: tablets, capsules, patches

Items NOT Accepted: needles, syringes, lancets, and liquids