Dukes of Hazzard Stars to Reunite at Gallatin Comic Con

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) will reunite with his former hit TV series co-stars John Schneider (Bo Duke) and Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke) at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con on November 11-12 beginning at 10am CT at the Gallatin Civic Center.

Meet and greets and appearances are also scheduled with co-stars Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus Hogg), and Byron Cherry (Coy Duke). A complete lineup and list of celebrity guests is located on the event organizer’s website at townesquarerecordsandcomics.com/gallatin-comic-con-2023/, and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Wopat is currently promoting his first new album in seven years, the eclectic Simple Man, his 13th solo release. The album is highlighted by one of his own self-written songs, “County Line,” a country blues tune that is also the namesake for his new movie trilogy now available on INSP Networks.

The Gallatin Civic Center is located at 210 Albert Gallatin Ave, Gallatin.