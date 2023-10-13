OBITUARY: Roxanne Johnson Bennett

Roxanne Johnson Bennett, MAW MAW was born on April 2, 1961 and passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Roxanne was a Native to Nashville and migrated to Rutherford County almost 40 years ago. Roxanne and her husband David resided there, surrounded by many loved ones, family, friends, co-workers, employees, and fur babies until her passing on September 29th, 2023 at 10:25 am.

Roxanne was known to all who knew her as Maw Maw. Roxanne touched and helped many through her acts of selflessness and kindness throughout her life she, was a dedicated, loyal wife and Maw Maw, as well as friend.

Roxanne is preceded in death by, her grandparents (maternal) Howard and Mabel Timberlake (paternal) Gilbert and Roxie Johnson, her mother Joanne Johnson and her father Rodney Johnson.

Roxanne is succeeded in death by her loving husband David R. Bennett, her daughter Jennifer D. Bennett Gentry, son in law James Joshua Gentry, and her grandsons Cody Shane Pemerton, James Wyatt Gentry, James Cole Gentry granddaughters Zoie Elizabeth Gentry and Kala Marie Tinder; and great-grandson, Hayden Bryer Smitty. Roxanne also leaves behind two loving brothers, Michael Johnson ( Dorthy Johnson) Christopher Johnson (Marty Johnson) nieces Britney and Ashley Johnson, nephews Derek Johnson, Ryan Johnson and Dylan Johnson.

Roxanne also leaves behind her three best friends Kim Kirby Hines, Lisa Womack Cahoon and Lee Hunley as well as to many friends and beloved family to list she, was a wonderful, caring person to all who met her. She was a fantastic cook and loved her animals like children.

In lieu of flowers please donate to P. A.W.S of Rutherford County or ARC, associations for retarded citizens.

A going home party will be hosted at her home on Sunday, October 15th, 2023, please contact her daughter for more information.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/