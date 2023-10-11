Top 5 Stories From Oct 11, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
12021

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 11, 2023.

1Rutherford Co. School Counselor Charged With Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

A Siegel Middle School employee has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to TBI. Read More.

2La Vergne Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Bell Road

 

A driver has died following Tuesday’s 9:30 a.m. crash on Bell Road near Smith Springs Road. Read more.

 

3Local Radio Host Bobby Bones is Selling His Nashville Home

photo courtesy of Bobby Bones

Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.

4Pet Paradise Opens First Tennessee Location in Murfreesboro

 

Pet Paradise hosted their grand opening on Saturday, October 7, bringing complete, all-inclusive pet health care to the Murfreesboro area! Read More.

5Must-Watch Halloween Movies & Series from Prime Video

amazon halloween

 

This Halloween, Prime Video makes it easy to find your “Halloween happy place” with its expansive collection of films and series to fit any Halloween mood. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here