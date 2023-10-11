Top 5 Stories From Oct 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 11, 2023.
A Siegel Middle School employee has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to TBI. Read More.
A driver has died following Tuesday’s 9:30 a.m. crash on Bell Road near Smith Springs Road. Read more.
photo courtesy of Bobby Bones
Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.
Pet Paradise hosted their grand opening on Saturday, October 7, bringing complete, all-inclusive pet health care to the Murfreesboro area! Read More.
This Halloween, Prime Video makes it easy to find your “Halloween happy place” with its expansive collection of films and series to fit any Halloween mood. Read more.