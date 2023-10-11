Pet Paradise Opens First Tennessee Location in Murfreesboro

Pet Paradise hosted their grand opening on Saturday, October 7, bringing complete, all-inclusive pet health care to the Murfreesboro area!

Pet Paradise Murfreesboro is the company’s first resort in Tennessee, 56th resort nationwide and one of several new locations opening across the country this year.

“Pet Paradise is growing, and we are excited to expand our complete pet health care services into Tennessee with the opening of our first location in the state,” said Fernando Acosta-Rua, Pet Paradise President and CEO. “Our team looks forward to meeting and serving all the pet families in the growing Murfreesboro area.”

Last year, Pet Paradise opened six resorts, including its 50th nationwide location in Texas. The company plans to open between six and eight locations spanning from Central Florida to Texas and now Tennessee, bringing the total to nearly 60 resorts by the end of 2023. The company’s second Tennessee resort is planned to open in Chattanooga in 2024.

“Our passionate team members have provided our guests with superior service in our state-of-the-art resorts for more than 20 years. Our goal has always been to make our resorts feel like your pet’s home away from home,” said Acosta-Rua.

As a trusted provider of overnight boarding, resort-style day camp, professional grooming and NewDay Veterinary Care, Pet Paradise offers all care conveniently under one roof.

The Murfreesboro resort is 15,495 total square feet and features 183 suites, an outdoor bone-shaped swimming pool, splash pads, a large, shaded play yard with misting stations, synthetic grass play areas and indoor play spaces, as well as Tiny Town for dogs under 30 pounds. The resort’s boarding space includes air conditioned suites for dogs and comfortable cat condos. As an added comfort for pet parents, report cards and live webcams are available to check-in throughout the day.

NewDay Veterinary Care is a network of clinics conveniently located in Pet Paradise resorts nationwide. NewDay offers high-quality, compassionate pet health care services such as surgeries and procedures, routine examinations and vaccinations.

The resort offers packages such as Camp + Care for convenient day camp and NewDay visits in one stop and monthly wellness plans that offer unlimited office visits, day camp access, basic diagnostic testing, core vaccinations and more.

For added convenience, pet parents can now make appointments directly through the Pet Paradise website or mobile app.

ets and their families are invited to take advantage of Meet the FAM, a free day to meet the team, tour the resort and get acquainted at Pet Paradise. To book your Meet the FAM day, visit petparadise.com/get-acquainted-day.

Pet Paradise Murfreesboro is located at 2500 Rideout Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. To learn more, visit petparadise.com/murfreesboro.