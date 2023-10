Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway and Nissan Drive from Weakley Lane to Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM.

Milling and resurfacing of the existing pavement will be done on Saturday and Sunday. All lanes are scheduled to be open on Monday by 5:00 AM.

Please use extreme caution when traveling through this area.

Please contact Public Works @ 615-954-9766 with any questions.