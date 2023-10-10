Rutherford Co. School Counselor Charged With Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

October 10, 2023 – A Siegel Middle School employee has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to TBI.

The employee, Daniel Gregory, is a school counselor at Siegel Middle School and lives in Coffee County. He resigned his position upon learning of the charges. He has been an employee with Rutherford County Schools since August of 2006.

On September 25th, TBI Agents began an investigation of an account user who was sending child sexual abuse material via a website on the internet. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified the user of the account as Daniel Gregory.

The charges were announced Tuesday and do not involve any Rutherford County Schools’ students, according to James Evans with RCS.

Gregory has been booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

Source: Rutherford County Schools, TBI