Top 5 Stories From Oct 10, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 10, 2023.

1Opening Date Announced for Garth Brooks’ Nashville Bar

photo by Donna Vissman

In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open. Read More.

2MTSU to Collect Bras, Comfy Clothing for Domestic Violence Center

 

Middle Tennessee State University’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students is hosting a variety of activities this fall, including a bra drive throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Months and nonperishable food collection. Read more.

 

3Local Radio Host Bobby Bones is Selling His Nashville Home

photo courtesy of Bobby Bones

Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.

4$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Antioch

Congratulations to a Powerball player in Antioch, who won $150,000 from the drawing held last night, Oct. 7, 2023. Read More.

5McDonald’s Drops 2 New Sauces for Limited Time Only

Meet the two sauces new to the family of McD's sauces you already love—the Sweet & Spicy Jam and our take on Mambo Sauce inspired by the DC classic.

Meet the two sauces new to the family of McD’s sauces you already love—the Sweet & Spicy Jam and our take on Mambo Sauce inspired by the DC classic. Read more.

