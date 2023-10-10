La Vergne Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Bell Road

October 10, 2023 – A driver has died following Tuesday’s 9:30 a.m. crash on Bell Road near Smith Springs Road. The preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Accord was traveling northbound when it began to drift, crossing the double yellow lines and struck a Freightliner semi head-on.

A Honda CRV, also traveling north on Bell Road, behind the Accord, was struck in the process. Neither the driver of the CRV, nor the semi, were injured.

The driver of the Accord, Patrick Jimenez, 33, of LaVergne, died at the scene.

There were no signs of impairment from any of the drivers involved at the scene. All were wearing their seatbelts.

Source: Metro PD