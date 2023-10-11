WEATHER 10-11-12-2023

Enjoy these warm temps, because Fall is going to return this weekend and stay for the foreseeable future if you trust the long-term forecast. We will be watching Friday when a cold front will drop down from the North and could mess with those Friday Night Lights plans. As for the next couple of days…..

Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.