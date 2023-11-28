Top 5 Stories From Nov 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 28, 2023.
On the afternoon of 11/15/2023, three women entered a store in Smyrna, TN, and left the store without paying for several cartloads of merchandise. Read more.
Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.
Smyrna Parks and Recreation has announced Smyrna’s very own ice skating rink at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center! Read More.
A known street racer has been charged with felony vandalism after allegedly facilitating an unsanctioned meetup earlier this year on Airpark Center Drive East that caused more than $100,000 in damages. Murfreesboro Street Racer Arrested After Causing $100K In Damages.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford celebrated a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of their new six-level parking garage. Read more.