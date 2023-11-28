Top 5 Stories From Nov 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 28, 2023.

1Three Women Wanted in Smyrna Shoplifting

 

On the afternoon of 11/15/2023, three women entered a store in Smyrna, TN, and left the store without paying for several cartloads of merchandise. Read more.

2Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced

 

Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.

3Seasonal Ice Skating Rink to Open in Smyrna 

 

Smyrna Parks and Recreation has announced Smyrna’s very own ice skating rink at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center! Read More.

4Murfreesboro Street Racer Arrested After Causing $100K In Damages

A known street racer has been charged with felony vandalism after allegedly facilitating an unsanctioned meetup earlier this year on Airpark Center Drive East that caused more than $100,000 in damages. Murfreesboro Street Racer Arrested After Causing $100K In Damages.

5Ascension Saint Thomas Celebrates New Parking Garage for Associates

 

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford celebrated a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of their new six-level parking garage. Read more.

