Stabbing Suspects in Custody after Leading Clarksville Police on Chase

Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology helped Murfreesboro Police track the three suspects from the assault and stabbing at Kelton’s Hardware to Clarksville. All three are now in custody with assistance from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

“Our Crime Data Analysts in our Real Time Crime Center were instrumental in appending these three individuals,” said Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “The vehicle was tracked on ALPR hits in Clarksville and CPD was notified.”

The suspects attempted to evade arrest from Clarksville police in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. The suspects eventually were chased. Two were immediately taken into custody. The third was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The trio is accused of violently and brutally attacking and stabbing a man Fri., Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Kelton’s Hardware on Old Fort Pkwy. The man is in critical but stable condition.

The adult male is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges. The two juveniles will be transported to the Rutherford Juvenile Detention Center where juvenile petitions for attempted first degree murder will be served.

Source: Murfreesboro PD

